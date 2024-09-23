Carabao Cup: AFC Wimbledon-Newcastle United match postponed due to flooding

London, Sep 23 League Two side AFC Wimbledon's third-round Carabao Cup clash against Newcastle United has been postponed due to severe flooding at Cherry Red Records Stadium in London.

The news was confirmed by AFC Wimbledon on Monday, following extensive overnight flooding of the river Wandle and surrounding areas.

In a statement posted on X, the club said, "We regret to inform supporters that due to extensive overnight flooding of the River Wandle and surrounding areas, including at our Cherry Red Records Stadium, Tuesday night's Carabao Cup third-round fixture against Newcastle United has been postponed."

The flooding caused significant damage to the pitch, with craters opening up in one corner of the field. The grass was swept away, revealing large sand depressions, making the ground unplayable and forcing the postponement of the match.

Efforts to repair the damage were unsuccessful, leaving both clubs with no choice but to wait for a rescheduled date.

AFC Wimbledon had reached the third round of the competition after impressive victories over Bromley and Ipswich Town. Meanwhile, Newcastle earned their place in the third round with a hard-fought win over Nottingham Forest, prevailing on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Newcastle United, currently facing a dip in form, were looking to bounce back after a 3-1 defeat to Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Wimbledon, on the other hand, had just come off a scoreless draw at Bradford City in League Two and were eager to test themselves against top-tier opposition.

