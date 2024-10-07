CAS confirm Paul Pogba's 4-year ban reduction to 18-months

Lausanne, Oct 7 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed the decision to uphold the appeal filed by Paul Pogba against the decision by the Italian Anti-Doping Agency in which he was found to have committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) and has had his ban reduced to 18 months.

Pogba's violation was classified under 'non-endogenous testosterone metabolites' by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)) and sanctioned with a four-year period of ineligibility commencing In September 2023 and a fine of 5,000 Euros. The CAS Panel in charge of the matter partiallyy upheld the appeal filed by Paul Pogba. It has confirmed the ADRV but reduced the sanction imposed on the Player to 18 months of ineligibility, commencing in September 2023, and cancelled the fine.

“The CAS Panel based its decision on the evidence and legal arguments made that Mr Pogba’s ingestion of DHEA, the substance for which he tested positive, was not intentional and was the result of erroneously taking a supplement prescribed to him by a medical doctor in Florida, after Mr Pogba had been given assurances that the medical doctor, who had claimed to treat several high level US and international athletes, was knowledgeable and would be mindful of Mr Pogba’s anti-doping obligations under the World Anti-Doping Code.

"Mr Pogba sought a sanction of only 12 months in recognition of the presence of some fault on his part (he did not seek a determination of no fault or negligence from the CAS Panel)."

”NADO Italia argued that the Player’s recklessness was serious and justified a 4-year ban. Mr Pogba’s case was supported by several experts. Much of the evidence provided by Mr Pogba was unopposed. The CAS Panel determined, however, that Mr Pogba was not without fault and that, as a professional football player, he should have paid a greater care in the circumstances.

The CAS Panel’s decision is final and binding, with the exception of the parties’ right to file an appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal within 30 days on limited grounds," read the statement

Paul Pogba has reportedly opened talks with Juventus over mutual termination of his current contract. The midfielder's contract is set to expire in June 2026 but the 31-year-old is expected to reach a mutual agreement with Juventus to cut his contract short which will allow him to join a different club as a free agent.

