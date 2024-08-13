CAS delays verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal again; new date set for August 16

New Delhi [India], August 13 : The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has further delayed the verdict on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal regarding her disqualification from the women's 50kg final at the Paris Olympics to August 16.

CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, led by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle Olympic cases. This division operates within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.

According to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the verdict, originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 pm IST, has been delayed to August 16.

"The CAS ad hoc division president has allowed Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett, Sole Arbitrator in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) matter, an extension until 6-00 p.m. (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024," IOA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on the morning of the Paris Olympics final for exceeding the 50kg weight limit. During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit.

Following her disqualification, Phogat had on August 7 requested CAS to award her the silver medal.

CAS had previously extended the deadline to August 13.

"The ad hoc division of CAS has extended time for the Sole Arbitrator Hon Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee matter to give a decision till 6-00 p.m. on August 13, 2024," the IOA said in its statement on Saturday.

The reference to August 11 (Sunday) in the earlier communication sent by IOA was for the time given to all parties to present any additional documents before the sole arbitrator.

Vinesh had reached the gold medal match by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals.

The 29-year-old was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold but was disqualified for the weight limit breach.

A day after her disqualification, Vinesh also announced her decision to retire from wrestling.

After Vinesh failed to breach the qualification mark, the Indian Olympic Association members and officials came under scrutiny.

IOA President PT Usha on Sunday clarified that the responsibility of weight management of athletes in sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is that of each athlete and his or her coach and not that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team.

Usha said that each Indian athlete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in such sport had his or her own support team. These support teams have been working with the athletes over so many years, as per a statement from IOA.

