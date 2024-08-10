CAS extends time for verdict on Vinesh's appeal at Paris Olympics

Paris [France], August 10 : The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has extended the time till Sunday evening for its verdict on Vinesh Phogat's plea for joint silver medal following her disqualification at the Paris Olympics 50 kg final.

The Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) said that the verdict will be delivered at 6 pm Paris time on Sunday.

"The ad hoc division of CAS has extended time till 6:00 p.m. on August 11, 2024, for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee to issue a decision. The reasoned order will be issued at a later date," said IOA.

Following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics final for slightly crossing the weight limit, Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling.

Phogat had advanced to the gold medal bout by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night. She was set to compete against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold medal but was disqualified on Wednesday for breaching the weight limit. While starting off her campaign, Vinesh captured one of the biggest wins of her career in the round of 16, beating the top seed and the Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki of Japan.

After her disqualification, Phogat requested the CAS to award her the silver medal.

CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, led by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle cases during the Olympics. This division is located within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.

In an emotional post on X announcing her retirement, Phogat expressed her sense of gratitude.

"Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness."

In a fine career, Vinesh secured two World Championships bronze medals (2019 and 2022), an Asian Games gold (2018) and bronze (2014) and three Commonwealth Games gold medals (2014, 2018, 2022). She was also a gold medalist in the Asian Championships 2021 and has won silver and bronze at the continental level too.

