CAS verdict on Vinesh Phogat's overweight disqualification from Paris Olympics postponed till Aug 16

Paris, Aug 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ad hoc committee has postponed the verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal till 6 pm August 16 (local time) after the Indian wrestler challenged her disqualification from the Paris Olympics women’s freestyle 50kg final for being 100 gm overweight in the second-day weigh-in.

Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC of Australia is the Sole Arbitrator. The verdict was scheduled to be announced at 9:30 pm IST on Tuesday.

"The CAS ad hoc division president has allowed Dr Annabelle Bennett, Sole Arbitrator in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) matter, an extension until 6-00 pm (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024," the IOA said in a statement.

The contesting parties were given the time till August 11 to make any additional submissions.

"The ad hoc division of CAS has extended the time for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee matter to give a decision till 6:00 p.m. on August 13," an IOA official had said on Saturday.

Earlier, the Ad-Hoc Division of CAS said it would announce its decision on wrestler Phogat's case at 6:00 pm (9:30 pm IST) on Saturday, August 10.

Vinesh has challenged the decision to disqualify her from the 50kg gold medal bout and has knocked on the CAS doors to be awarded a shared silver medal along with Yusneylis Guzman Lopez at the Paris Olympics.

The Sole Arbitrator Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC (Australia) heard all parties -- applicant Vinesh Phogat, the respondents United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee as well as the Indian Olympic Association as an interested party over three hours.

The panel had already heard parties, who were accorded an opportunity to file their detailed legal submissions before the hearing and then presented oral arguments. It was indicated by the Sole Arbitrator that the operative part of the order may be expected soon, with a detailed order with reasons to follow thereafter.

