Celebrating 75 years of F1: Kush Maini headlines Alpine's Goodwood line-up

New Delhi [India], July 11 : BWT Alpine Formula One Team Reserve Driver Kush Maini led the team's presence on the opening day of the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed, taking on the iconic Hill Climb in the podium-finishing A523-Alpine's 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship challenger, according to a release from Formula One.

This marked Kush's second appearance at Goodwood, where he served as Alpine's flagbearer, helping kick off the team's 70th anniversary celebrations. Driving the A523, Kush led a spectacular Alpine showcase up the hill, including the classic A110 Berlinette, the A110 R, the A290, the all-new A390, and the Alpenglow concept hypercar.

Currently competing in FIA Formula 2, Kush, being the reserve driver, was Alpine's sole representative at Thursday's Formula 1 demonstration alongside other F1 teams, as the festival marked 75 years of the sport.

The A523 was driven by Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly to fifth in the 2023 FIA Formula One Constructors' World Championship, achieving two impressive podiums in the Monaco and Dutch Grands Prix and third place in the Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race. The 2023 car was adorned in the team's 2025 livery with its striking blue and pink racing colours.

Owing to his commitment with Mahindra Racing's Formula E team at the Berlin Rookie Test, Kush's appearance at the Festival of Speed was short-lived. Nevertheless, representing India at this iconic event, he continues to lead the country's motorsport charge across global platforms.

"It was a pleasure to return to Goodwood after my first visit last year and help celebrate 75 years of Formula One and 70 years of Alpine. What a drive it was taking on the Hill Climb in the A523 after sampling the E20 last year. Goodwood is definitely an event for the fans, and I loved seeing people come out in numbers," Kush Maini said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor