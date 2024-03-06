Centre revises eligibility criteria for sportspersons seeking government jobs, extends it to Khelo India medal winners

New Delhi [India], March 6 : In a significant decision, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said the Centre has revised eligibility criteria for sportspersons seeking government jobs and medal winners from the Khelo India Games - Youth, University, Para and Winter Games will be eligible for these jobs.

Thakur said in a post on X that the step is in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "robust sports ecosystem" and a significant stride in supporting athletes to make India a sporting superpower.

"Big announcement for Sportspersons! In keeping with our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of a robust sports ecosystem, nurturing talent at grassroots level and turning sports into a lucrative and viable career option, Khelo India Athletes will now be eligible for government jobs. I'm pleased to announce that @DoPTGoI, in consultation with @IndiaSports, has made progressive revisions to the eligibility criteria for sportspersons seeking government jobs!

"This groundbreaking step now extends eligibility to medal winners from the Khelo India Games- Youth, University, Para and Winter Games - to be eligible for government jobs. Additionally, games and events have been clearly defined to ensure inclusivity across various sports. These revised rules mark a significant stride in supporting our athletes in making Bharat a sporting superpower," the minister said.

The Khelo India University Games concluded on February 29, with Chandigarh University securing the winner's trophy with a total of 71 medals, including 32 gold, 18 silver and 21 bronze medals.

The Indian Army emerged as the overall winner of the fourth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, held in Ladakh.

