CGA President Ben Houston welcomes India as host of 2030 Games

New Delhi [India], November 27 : The announcement of India as host for the 2030 Commonwealth Games to mark the centenary of Commonwealth Sport has been enthusiastically welcomed by Commonwealth Games Australia.

Delivering the Games to Ahmedabad (also known as Amdavad, in the state of Gujarat), the confirmation of a host to follow Glasgow 2026 is a defining moment for the Movement that marks the culmination of a collaborative process that saw multiple bids from multiple continents, as per a release from Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA).

The 2030 Commonwealth Games will mark 100 years since Hamilton, Canada, hosted the inaugural Games, and Ahmedabad is set to deliver a platform that showcases all that has been achieved on and off the field of play this past century.

The announcement of the host led proceedings at the underway Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow, Scotland, with the decision followed by a performance celebrating Indian culture and a vibrant fireworks display at the Clyde Arc Bridge.

Commonwealth Sport will periodically upload imagery and vision from the General Assembly via the link, which can be accessed here. CGA President Ben Houston congratulated India, noting the confirmation provided clarity in reinforcing confidence in the future of the Games.

"Amdavad here we come," Houston said. Our congratulations to India for a strong and considered bid that ushers in a new chapter of the Commonwealth Games, delivers a host to mark the Games centenary and sets Australia's athletes on a path to compete just two years' out from the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

Houston said the outcome reflects the strong collaboration between Commonwealth Sport and its Membership.

"It is hard to underestimate how significant this moment is for the Commonwealth Sport Movement," Houston said.

"The cancellation of Victoria 2026 delivered a shock to the system that has seen an engaged response from the nations of the Commonwealth to not only deliver Glasgow next year, but an enthusiastic host for 2030 and a pipeline of potential cities capable and willing to welcome a future Games," Houston added.

"We commend Commonwealth Sport, its Executive Board and all involved in the bid process for their efforts, looking forward to a future that will deliver inspiring and impactful opportunities for Australia's athletes," Houston concluded.

In addition to confirming the hosts for 2030, Commonwealth Sport has today also outlined an initial list of sports that will feature at the Games in Ahmedabad, with more to be added in due course.

The initial sports for 2030 include Athletics and Para-Athletics, Bowls and Para-Bowls, Boxing, Gymnastics (Artistic), Netball, Swimming and Para-Swimming, Table Tennis and Para-Table Tennis and Weightlifting and Para-Powerlifting.

A selection process will now follow to determine the remainder of the 2030 sports programme. The Games are expected to feature 15-17 sports, with the final programme to be confirmed in 2026.

The longlist of sports under consideration is Archery, Badminton, Basketball (3x3) and Wheelchair Basketball (3x3), Beach Volleyball, Cricket T20, Cycling, Diving, Gymnastics (Rhythmic), Hockey, Judo, Rugby Sevens, Shooting, Squash, Triathlon, Para-Triathlon, and Wrestling.

Australia maintains a proud and enduring connection with the Commonwealth Games, having competed at every edition since 1930 and served as host nation on five occasions.

CGA remains committed to supporting the Commonwealth Sport Movement and ensuring the Games continue to provide life-changing opportunities for athletes, coaches and officials, while celebrating diversity, inclusion and unity through sport.

