Chahal shares cryptic Insta story amid divorce rumours with wife Dhanashree

New Delhi, Jan 5 India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal put out a cryptic philosophical quote in the form of an intriguing social media post obliquely confirming the breakdown of his relationship with his wife Dhanashree Verma. The Insta story coming late evening added fire to the rumours circulating throughout the day.

There were rumours about the possible divorce of the couple on Saturday as both unfollowed each other on social media. Some reports quoted people close to them as claiming that 'divorce is inevitable' because of irrevocable differences.

Late in the day, Chahal put out some philosophical quotes in the form of an Instagram story.

"Hard work spotlights the character of people. You know your journey. You know your pain. You know what all you have done to reach here. The world knows. You stand tall. You have worked with all your sweat to make your father and yor mother proud. Keep standing tall like a proud son always," said the post accompanied by the folded hands emoji.

Chahal got engaged to Dhanashree, a YouTuber, dance choreographer, and dentist who has participated in the reality show Jhalak Dheekha Ja, on August 8, 2020, and married her in a private ceremony on December 22, 2020, in Gurgaon.

In recent times, Dhanashree has put out some cryptic posts on social media supporting Chahal on matters related to his selection in the national teams. But recently, both of them indicated that their intention to separate and unfollow each other on social media is being taken as a step in that direction.

