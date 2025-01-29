Chakravarthy rises to fifth spot in T20I rankings, Rashid reclaims top spot

Dubai, Jan 29 India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has made a sensational leap in the ICC Men’s T20I Bowling Rankings, climbing 25 places to secure the fifth spot following a standout performance against England in the ongoing five-match series.

Chakravarthy's five-wicket haul in Rajkot during the third T20I was the highlight of the series so far, showcasing his ability to bamboozle batters with his variations and precision.

Chakravarthy’s performance was instrumental in India’s efforts, though they narrowly lost the match by 26 runs. His newfound position among the top five T20I bowlers underscores his rise as a significant force in white-ball cricket.

While Chakravarthy made waves, England's seasoned spinner Adil Rashid quietly re-ascended to the top of the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings. Rashid's consistent performances in the series, including an economical spell of 1/15 in Rajkot, helped England stay alive in the series, now trailing 2-1.

Rashid's resurgence at 36 years of age is a testament to his longevity and skill. Having first claimed the No.1 ranking at the end of 2023, Rashid had briefly lost the spot to Akeal Hosein but has now reclaimed it, proving his continued relevance in the shortest format.

Jofra Archer, England’s fiery pacer, also made significant strides, jumping 13 spots to claim the sixth position in the rankings. Archer’s two wickets in Rajkot demonstrated his knack for delivering in crunch situations, complementing Rashid's spin masterclass. Meanwhile, India’s Axar Patel moved closer to breaking into the top 10, rising five places to sit in 11th position.

In the T20I batting rankings, India’s rising star Tilak Varma is closing in on Australia’s Travis Head for the No.1 spot. Varma, with scores of 19*, 72*, and 18 in the ongoing series, has climbed to second place, just 23 points behind Head.

Varma’s current tally of 832 points is the fourth-highest by an Indian batter in T20I rankings, behind only Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul. Should he surpass Head in the remaining two matches of the series, Varma will become the youngest-ever player to top the T20I batting rankings, surpassing Babar Azam's record.

Apart from Varma, Abhishek Sharma has been another bright spot for India, making a massive jump of 59 places to reach 40th. England’s Liam Livingstone (up to 32nd) and Ben Duckett (up to 68th) were also significant movers, highlighting the strong performances of both sides in the high-stakes series.

The latest ICC rankings also saw changes in the Test format following the conclusion of the Pakistan-West Indies series, which ended 1-1. Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Noman Ali leapt four places to secure the fifth spot in the Test bowling rankings after a 10-wicket haul in Multan. Noman became only the 12th Pakistan bowler to surpass the 800-point mark in Test bowling.

West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican was another big gainer, climbing 16 spots to 25th after his Player of the Series performance. Warrican’s 19 wickets across the series reaffirmed his status as a rising star in Test cricket. He also moved to 24th in the Test all-rounder rankings.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead the Test bowling rankings, building on his exceptional performances during the Australia series. Meanwhile, England veteran Joe Root remains at the pinnacle of Test batting, showcasing his unmatched consistency.

