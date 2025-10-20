Chamari Athapaththu becomes first and only Sri Lankan to score 4000 WODI runs

New Delhi, Oct 20 Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu, on Monday, became the first and only Sri Lankan female cricketer to get to the 4000-run mark in ODIs, following her 46-run knock against Bangladesh in the 21st Match of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025.

Sri Lanka locked horns with Bangladesh at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday as Athapaththu won the toss and elected to bat first. Opening the lineup for the side, she started well before Rabeya Khan dismissed her for a 43-ball 46.

Even though she could not get a half-century, the 35-year-old achieved a significant milestone by completing 4000 ODI runs. No other Sri Lankan woman cricketer is anywhere close to her feat, with Shashikala Siriwardene, 2029 ODI runs, being second on the list of players with the most runs in the format.

The Lankan skipper was just one run away from achieving the feat before she took the field against Bangladesh. With that, she also became only the fourth Asian, and 20th female batter overall, to score 4000 runs in Women’s ODIs.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) took to their official X handle and congratulated their skipper for adding a new feather to her illustrious cap as they wrote:

“HISTORY MADE! A massive congratulations to our trailblazer, Chamari Athapaththu, on becoming the first Sri Lankan and only the fourth Asian batter to cross the 4000 run mark in ODIs! She also now holds the record for the most ODI caps for Sri Lanka!”

The ongoing World Cup game against Bangladesh is a must-win, do-or-die encounter for Athapaththu and her girls as they look to remain alive in the race to the semi-final.

With three teams, Australia, South Africa, and England, already sealing their spot in the top four, five teams- India, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Pakistan- are currently fighting to grab that last remaining spot.

A loss against Bangladesh would knock Lanka out of the race.

