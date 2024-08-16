Chamari Athapaththu signs up with Sydney Thunder for next three WBBL seasons

New Delhi, Aug 16 Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu has signed up with Sydney Thunder for the next three seasons of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) via a pre-draft signing.

Chamari was a last-minute addition to the club in last year’s WBBL, and ended up as the second highest run scorer of the league, by amassing 511 runs at an average 42.58, and striking at 129.69, including five half centuries.

She also claimed nine wickets, including a best of 3-20 against the Sydney Sixers, and had an economy rate of 6.79. Chamari took four Player of the Match awards, and was adjudged Player of the Tournament, and got the Alex Blackwell Medal, awarded to Thunder’s player of the year.

"Committing to Sydney Thunder for the next three seasons was an easy decision because I believe in the vision of this club, and I want to be part of its future success. There’s so much to love about my Sydney Thunder family. My teammates are not just colleagues; they are friends who push each other to be better every day, (which) is important to me.

"The support from the Thunder Nation is also incredibly special. Western Sydney is the heart and soul of Sydney Thunder and representing such a diverse and vibrant community is a privilege to have. It’s been an incredible journey so far, and I’m so excited for what’s ahead," said Chamari in a statement from London, where she is playing for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred competition.

Unlike in previous seasons where overseas signings in the WBBL were contracted on a one-year basis, Chamari has been signed by the Thunder under the league’s new multi-year contract system. It enables each club to sign one overseas player each season for up to three years, outside of the overseas draft.

Chamari’s signing comes after the club confirmed signings of rising star Georgia Voll and veteran fast bowler Taneale Peschel on a multi-year deals. “It's incredibly exciting to have Chamari return to the Thunder and be available for the entire WBBL|10 tournament. We know other teams were interested in signing her, but we made every effort to ensure she came back."

"Chamari is obviously an exceptional cricket player, but she is also an exceptional human being who is team first and fan first. To see the way she embraced and engaged with our members and fans last summer was something pretty special and on the field she had one of the WBBL’s great seasons.

"We are looking forward to Chamari returning and bringing our fans so much joy, particularly our multicultural fans that got behind her in such numbers last season," said former Australia fast-bowler Trent Copeland, who now serves as Sydney Thunder General Manager.

Sydney Thunder WBBL squad (as of now): Chamari Athapaththu, Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson

