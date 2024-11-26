Champions League 2024-25: Injury problems for Real Madrid ahead of key Anfield trip

Madrid, Nov 26 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti faces an injury crisis as his side prepares for arguably the most important match of the season so far when it visits Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League. Two defeats from their opening four matches have left the reigning champions in a delicate situation in the new-look format.

Madrid are in the 18th place in the 36-team group, knowing that only the top eight teams directly book their places in the knockout stages, with the teams sitting between ninth and 24th needing to win a playoff to progress to the last 16, reports Xinhua.

Although it's hard to imagine Ancelotti's side finishing out of the top 24, Madrid's fixture schedule for the start of the year is already packed with the Spanish Supercup and Copa del Rey games as well as La Liga, and a Champions League playoff would mean a two-month spell with games every weekend and midweek, putting stress on a squad already suffering with an intense fixture calendar.

Vinicius Jr is the latest player to fall victim to injury, with the club confirming on Monday that he has a hamstring injury that might not see him play again before the end of the year.

Vinicius joins fellow Brazilian striker Rodrygo on the injury list, while defenders Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eder Militao, and Aurelien Tchouameni are also on the sidelines. Lucas Vazquez has been included in the squad and has a chance of covering at right back, while B-team forward Gonzalo Garcia will also travel.

Liverpool have a 100 percent record in Europe so far, and another win would just about assure a place in the top eight for the team that also enjoys an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League. The team has adapted well to the arrival of new coach Arne Slot and looks a lot more reliable in defense than in Jurgen Klopp's last season at the club.

Just about the only cloud on Liverpool's horizon is the future of striker Mohamed Salah, who has yet to sign a new contract, with the forward commenting that he felt "more out than in" after Sunday's win away to Southampton.

