Champions League: Arsenal beat Bayern to go top, holders PSG hit five

New Delhi, Nov 27 Arsenal beat Bayern Munchen 3-1 to record their fifth league phase win of the campaign, a perfect record which leaves them top of the table after UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 and secures them at least a place in the knockout phase play-offs.

The Gunners' winning league phase run continued as they inflicted a first defeat of the season on Bayern in all competitions.

Arsenal took the lead on 22 minutes, when Bukayo Saka's curling corner was nodded in by Jurrien Timber. Bayern drew level ten minutes later, Joshua Kimmich's long ball finding Serge Gnabry to set up 17-year-old Lennart Karl in front of goal.

Noni Madueke regained the hosts' lead with a close-range strike, before Gabriel Martinelli rounded Manuel Neuer and slotted into an open goal to wrap up the victory and book the hosts' place in the knockout phase.

In another action, led by the irrepressible Vitinha, Paris Saint-Germain overcame Tottenham in a spectacular 5-3 triumph at the Parc des Princes.

Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani twice gave the north London side the lead, but two Vitinha stunners cancelled out those strikes.

Fabian Ruiz and Willian Pacho struck to earn Paris a two-goal advantage and, while Kolo Muani doubled his tally for the evening, a Vitinha penalty secured the points to make it four league phase wins from five for the reigning champions despite Lucas Hernandez's late dismissal.

Liverpool were defeated 4-1 by PSV Eindhoven in at Anfield.

PSV claimed just a second victory in 15 visits to England and, in so doing, condemned Liverpool to a ninth defeat in their last 12 games in all competitions. This was a third successive three-goal loss for the Reds.

Ivan Perisic scored an early penalty after Virgil van Dijk handled in the penalty area but Dominik Szoboszlai levelled ten minutes later. The visitors responded in the second half, however, Guus Til's first Champions League strike added to by substitute Couhaib Driouech's late double.

