Champions League: Chelsea beat Barcelona, Man City lose to Leverkusen, Dortmund win

New Delhi, Nov 26 Chelsea moved up to fifth in the league phase standings following a statement 3-0 win against Barcelona while Borussia Dortmund joined the Blues on ten points courtesy of a 4-0 victory at home to Villarreal.

Manchester City, however, remain similarly well placed despite missing the chance to go top of the table having suffered a 2-0 home loss to Leverkusen.

A bizarre own goal, stunning Estevao Willian strike and Liam Delap's first UEFA Champions League goal gave Chelsea an incredible victory over Barcelona.

After visiting forward Ferran Torres struck a fine early chance wide, Barca's Jules Kounde inadvertently turned in Pedro Neto's shot for the 27th-minute opener.

Ronald Araujo received a second caution for the Spanish side in the 44th minute, followed by Estevao's thrilling run and strike ten minutes after half-time and Delap's finish from Enzo Fernandez's pass with 17 minutes remaining.

Meanwhile, the Werkself ended Man City's unbeaten league phase start thanks to Alejandro Grimaldo's well-taken strike and Patrik Schick's glancing header. City almost claimed the opener early on, but Nathan Ake forced a fine reaction stop from Mark Flekken.

The visitors weathered the early pressure, and midway through the first half captain Grimaldo applied the finish to a well-worked Leverkusen counter.

The Bundesliga outfit were indebted to Flekken's reactions on a number of occasions and doubled their advantage soon after the interval when Schick nodded in deftly from Ibrahim Maza's curling cross to end City's 23-match, seven-year unbeaten home run in the group stage/league phase.

Elsewhere, Serhou Guirassy took his Champions League tally to 18 goals in 23 games – a total bettered only by Erling Haaland – as Borussia Dortmund eased to victory against winless Villarreal.

Guirassy headed in on the line seconds before half-time then added a second from a penalty rebound after Juan Foyth was sent off for handball on the line.

Karim Adeyemi's effort and a Daniel Svensson header clinched victory, with another missed spot kick in between from substitute Fábio Silva.

In other action, Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in the first five minutes of the second half to complete a rousing turnaround against Newcastle.

The visitors led inside six minutes when Harvey Barnes put away a cross from the right, but it was the French hosts who looked the most threatening thereafter. Aubameyang had multiple efforts before the break but made no mistake after the interval with two clinical finishes.

Juventus produced a superb finish to come from behind and win in Norway. The hosts had the better of the opening 45 minutes and took the lead when Ole Didrik Blomberg slammed in after a corner had been helped on.

But Lois Openda was well placed to swivel and score before Weston McKennie's header put Juve ahead. Sondre Brunstad Fet's 87th-minute penalty looked to have given the home side a point only for Jonathan David to fire in the winner a minute into added time.

