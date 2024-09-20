Champions League: Griezmann stars in Atletico fight back, Barca crash in Monaco

Madrid, Sep 20 Atletico Madrid fought back from conceding an early goal to RB Leipzig to win their opening Champions League game of the season.

Antoine Griezmann was once again Atletico's star player, with the equalizing goal after 27 minutes and the assist for Jose Gimenez to win the game with a cross to the far post for the Uruguayan to score with a header.

Leipzig stunned Atletico in the opening minutes of the match with their direct and rapid football and their tall striker Benjamin Sesko put them ahead after just four minutes after Jan Oblak saved a shot from Lois Openda following a counter-attack that Sesko had started, reports Xinhua.

There were some nervous moments for Atletico, but Griezmann steadied their nerves when he leveled with a right-foot shot following a ball from Marcos Llorente.

The second half was an even affair, with Llorente impressing for Atletico and Xavi Simons for Leipzig, but Griezmann's late ball to Gimenez was decisive.

FC Barcelona began their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 defeat away to Monaco, playing for over 80 minutes with 10 men after Eric Garcia was sent off just nine minutes into the game.

The defender had every right to be angry with goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen for gifting Monaco a chance with a ball from the back, which saw Garcia sent off for a professional foul.

Maghnes Akliouche quickly put Monaco ahead with a drilled shot from the right of the penalty area and although Lamine Yamal leveled before the half-hour with an excellent individual goal, George Ilenikhena sealed Monaco's win with a low shot 20 minutes from time.

In La Liga, goals from Dani Vivian and Inaki Williams saw Athletic Bilbao win 2-0 away from Leganes to up to fifth, all be it with a game more than many of their rivals.

