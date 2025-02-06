Champions Trophy: Cummins, Hazlewood ruled out of Australia’s squad

New Delhi, Feb 6 Australia have officially announced that skipper Pat Cummins and fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out of the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy and preceding two ODIs against Sri Lanka.

Cummins has not recovered from the left ankle soreness which he developed at the end of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, where he led Australia to a 3-1 win. On the other hand, Hazlewood has developed a hip problem after recovering from his previous injuries - side strain and calf issue.

"Unfortunately Pat, Josh and Mitch are managing some ongoing injuries and haven’t come up in time for the Champion’s Trophy. While disappointing, it does present a great opportunity for other players to perform for Australia in a world event," national selection panel chair George Bailey said in a statement.

Both Cummins and Hazlewood will require extensive rehabilitation before they are declared fit to play. The big double blows mean Australia have four vacancies to fill in their Champions Trophy squad, after Mitchell Marsh was ruled out due to back injury and Marcus Stoinis surprisingly announced his retirement from the format.

It also brings into question the involvement of Cummins and Hazlewood in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which happens after the Champions Trophy. Cummins had captained the Sunrisers Hyderabad to IPL 2024 runners-up title, while Hazlewood was picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in last year’s mega auction.

For Australia’s two ODIs against Sri Lanka, happening at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 12 and 14, pace all-rounder Sean Abbott, leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha and spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly will remain in the island nation.

Fast bowler Spencer Johnson, opener Jake Fraser-McGurk and pacer Ben Dwarshuis will join the 50-over squad. Teams have time until February 12 to submit their final squads of 15 for the tournament to the ICC. Australia are drawn in Group B of the 2025 Champions Trophy alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa.

