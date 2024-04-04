Chandigarh Open 2024: Joshi, Prasad, Ortolani share opening round lead

Chandigarh (Punjab)[India], April 4 : Bengaluru's Khalin Joshi, Delhi-based Arjun Prasad and Italian rookie Michele Ortolani shot sizzling rounds of eight-under 64 to grab the joint lead on the opening day of Chandigarh Open 2024 hosted by Chandigarh Golf Club.

Local favourite Karandeep Kochhar of Chandigarh was a shot behind in fourth place.

The other tricity players in the top-10 were Ajeetesh Sandhu and Angad Cheema (tied fifth at 66) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (tied eighth at 67).

While Indian golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh struck a 69 to be tied 20th, his 14-year-old son Harjai Milkha Singh, playing as an amateur, too made an impressive start with a one-under 71 to be tied 41st.

Khalin Joshi's flawless effort included two long birdie conversions and some great wedge shots on the back-nine that produced an eagle on the 16th and two more birdies on the 13th and 17th. While Joshi, an international winner, holed it from 60 yards for eagle on the 16th, he followed it up with another hole out on the 17th from 40 yards for a birdie.

Khalin said, "I had been working on my swing recently and this week I moved back to my earlier swing which worked out well for me. I was also excellent with my wedges today. It wasn't a day where I hit it really well off the tee but managed to keep it in play for the most part and that paid dividends."

Rookie Michele Ortolani, Khalin's playing partner, had an eagle, nine birdies and three bogeys on his card. Michele sank an eagle and four birdies on his first six holes to set up the day for himself.

Ortolani said, "Starts like this don't happen every day. So, I'm happy that I made the most of it. I was back home in Italy for three weeks since I was not eligible to play the last three joint sanctioned events on the PGTI. As a result, I was eager and motivated to get back on the PGTI. As Khalin and I were playing in the same group, I felt our positive energy rubbed off on each other."

Arjun Prasad too made an eagle on day one like his co-leaders Joshi and Ortolani. Prasad also posted eight birdies and two bogeys.

Teenager Harjai Milkha Singh made a solid start firing three birdies against two bogeys.

Harjai said, "I was a little nervous in the morning but after the first few holes I settled down well. The standout moments of my round included landing my approach shot within a foot of the flag for birdie on the ninth and the 20-feet birdie conversion on the 17th. I'll look to carry the confidence gained from this round into the next round."

Speaking about his son's first-ever round at a professional event, Jeev Milkha Singh, said, "At the start of the day, I was more nervous for Harjai than for myself. However, I'm very proud of his effort and just want him to keep it going. I've always told him to let his clubs do all the talking. I think he's headed in the right direction."

