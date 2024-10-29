Chandrababu Naidu meets Kapil Dev; discusses proposed golf course clubs

Amaravati, Oct 29 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met former Indian cricket captain and Chairman of the Professional Golf Tour of India, Kapil Dev, and discussed the establishment of an international golf course club in Amaravati.

The Chief Minister took to X to share details of his meeting with Kapil Dev and his delegation.

"It was a pleasure to meet with our legendary cricketer and Chairman of the Professional Golf Tour of India, Mr Kapil Dev and his delegation today. We discussed expanding the sports landscape of Andhra Pradesh, with special emphasis on establishing an international golf course club in Amaravati and premier golf course clubs in Anantapur and Vizag," wrote Chandrababu Naidu.

"This will foster a passion for golf among our youth and encourage the next generation of golfers. The GoAP is committed to creating more such opportunities and facilities for our citizens across the state. We look forward to collaborating with sports icons to make Andhra Pradesh a true hub for sporting excellence," he added.

Earlier, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, who is also the president of Andhra Cricket Association and Thiruvuru MLA K. Srinivasa Rao welcomed Kapil Dev on his arrival in Vijayawada.

Minister for Transport, Youth and Sports, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, recently said that the government would make all measures to develop Andhra Pradesh as a sports hub in the next five years.

The officials are working on a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the infrastructure that needs to be in place at the village, district, and Assembly constituency levels to provide opportunities to those interested in sports and encourage them.

The minister has also put forth the idea of forming an Indian Premier League (IPL) team under the brand 'Amaravati'.

The sports minister recently held a review meeting with officials of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP).

