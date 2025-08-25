Chanu credits hard work, coaches after gold at Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ships

Ahmedabad, Aug 25 Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu marked her golden return to action by clinching the women’s 48kg title at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad on Monday. It was her first competitive appearance since finishing fourth at the Paris Olympics last year, and the Indian star did not disappoint, lifting 84kg in snatch and 109kg in clean & jerk for a total of 193kg to take gold.

Chanu, who was competing in the new 48kg category following the International Weightlifting Federation’s revision of weight divisions, described the victory as a product of hard work and collective effort.

"I am truly delighted to win the gold medal here in Ahmedabad. Competing on home soil after a year since the Paris Olympics made this moment even more special, and the support from the crowd gave me immense motivation. This victory is the result of relentless hard work, my coaches’ guidance, and the constant encouragement of the nation. It’s a great confidence boost as I prepare for the World Championships in October, and I’ll continue to give my best to make India proud on the international stage," said Chanu after the match.

The triumph not only added another medal to Chanu’s glittering career but also secured her direct qualification for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with the ongoing event serving as a qualification tournament. This was the fifth medal of her career at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships — after golds in 2013, 2017, and 2019, and silver in 2015.

Chanu, a former world champion, admitted the result would serve as a confidence boost ahead of the World Championships in October, where she will continue her quest for international glory.

India enjoyed a successful day overall, with young lifters stepping up alongside Chanu. Preetismita Bhoi opened India’s medal account by winning gold in the women’s 44kg division, lifting 63kg in snatch and 87kg in clean & jerk for a total of 150kg. In the process, she set new Youth Commonwealth records in clean & jerk and total.

In the men’s section, Dharmajyoti lifted a combined 224kg (97kg snatch, 127kg clean & jerk) to secure gold in the 56kg category, also breaking Youth Commonwealth records.

With over 300 athletes from 31 nations competing, India fielded a 16-member senior contingent led by Chanu, supported by four reserves.

