Charan Hembram, Vijayshree Rathore to lead Rugby India at Asia Rugby U18

New Delhi [India], September 27 : The U18 Indian Boys and Girls Rugby team will compete at the Asia Rugby U18 7s Championship held between the 28th and 29th of September 2024. The teams led by Charan Hembram and Vijayshree Rathore have left for Malaysia today, after a 30-day national camp that was held in the SAI Kolkata.

"Many congratulations to the boys and girls who have made it to the U18 Indian national team. This cohort of players, part of the federation's age-grade teams, are paramount as they represent the future of rugby in our country and shall be donning the Indian jersey for the first time. We wish them the very best.", said Rahul Bose, President, Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) as per a media release.

The final squads for the Asia Rugby U18 7s Championship were announced earlier this week and consists a good mix of formidable debutantes. The boys are pooled with UAE, Malaysia, Singapore and Saudi Arabia, while the girls are competing with UAE, Hong Kong China, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore. The boys will start their campaign against Saudi Arabia whilst the girls will go head-to-head with Thailand to kickstart their campaign.

Complete Fixtures:

28th September 2024:

Match 1: India vs Saudi Arabia (Boys)

Match 2: India vs UAE (Girls)

Match 3: India vs Singapore (Boys)

Match 4: India vs Hong Kong China (Girls)

Match 5: India vs Malaysia (Boys)

Match 6: India vs Singapore (Girls)

29th September 2024:

Match 1: India vs Thailand (Girls)

Match 2: India vs UAE (Boys)

Match 3: India vs Malaysia (Girls)

Final Squads:

U18 Boys:

Charan Hembram (C), Goldan Kumar, Shivam, Bharat Kisan, Rishi Sarathi M, Bidyadhar Majhi, Kasinadh Saneesh, Sagar Prakash, Rohit Kumar, Pradeep Kanhar, Ajit Nag, Ritesh Ranjan.

U18 Girls:

Vijayshree Rathore (C), Saloni Kumari, Basi Oram, Komal Meena, Trupti Patil. Mahak, Arti Kumari, Muskan Piploda, Manisha Majhi, Chandani Kumari, Holina Ningombam, and Anshu Kumari.

