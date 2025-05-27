Charlotte Edwards urges England to stay in present after dominant T20I series win.

New Delhi, May 27 Charlotte Edwards couldn’t have asked for a better start to her tenure as England Women’s head coach. Her team completed a dominant 3-0 sweep over West Indies in the T20I series, with performances that balanced clinical precision and tactical flexibility. But as England shift focus to the upcoming ODI series starting May 30, Edwards remains clear: the bigger challenge lies ahead.

"I think first and foremost we wanted to win the series 3-0 and I am really happy with that," Edwards told Sky Sports.

That result, powered by a gritty unbeaten 66 from captain Heather Knight, who batted through a hamstring injury, helped England defend 144-5 against a resurgent Hayley Matthews-led West Indies.

Despite the sweep, Edwards acknowledged the pressure applied by Matthews throughout the series. “I think we have been put under pressure by Hayley Matthews, and I have been pleased with how the bowlers have reacted,” she said. “I have been so impressed with the batting unit. I have told them to be ruthless and, when they get the opportunity to win games, to win them. I think we have done all of that.”

It was also a series of comebacks. Pace duo Issy Wong and Emily Arlott were handed opportunities to return to the international setup, and they delivered. Arlott, in particular, made headlines with a triple strike in seven balls in the second T20I. “I am really impressed with Wong,” said Edwards.

“Arlott, we have all seen her in domestic cricket and how good she has been, but to come here and look really at ease in international cricket is really pleasing. We have not even seen her bat yet, which I am very excited to see.”

As a coach in her first assignment, Edwards is still assessing roles and personnel. “I am looking at every way we can improve. This is my first series with this team, and I am trying to learn about players and roles,” she explained. “I want us to play the game in front of us, and I think that is important for me at the moment, not looking too far ahead.”

But the ODI series—and the 50-over World Cup that follows in September—already loom large. “These games are really big for us. We’ve probably got nine games before the World Cup starts, so a lot of this is going to be about us getting the right balance of team,” Edwards said.

One key decision revolves around Nat Sciver-Brunt, who won’t be bowling this summer due to an Achilles issue. “Nat won't be bowling in this series, and she probably isn't going to bowl for the summer. She has got a bit of an Achilles issue and we want her fit and firing for the World Cup.”

Edwards revealed. “It gives her a good opportunity to look at other options. We know we have got those options if and when Nat comes back to bowl.”

Even as she looks ahead, Edwards recognises the healthy competition brewing within the squad. “There are a number of our players who have got currency in the bank in terms of their performances,” she said. “I feel there is a real competitiveness around this team at the moment.”

She singled out Lauren Bell’s consistency, Arlott’s comeback, and the depth with players like Lauren Filer waiting in the wings. “Bell was unbelievable with the ball. Arlott, the previous game—you can see this competition forming, and there is Lauren Filer sitting on the bench. This is exciting times.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor