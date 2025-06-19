Chasing dreams on Kho Kho field: Monika's journey from adversity to World Cup champion

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Before Kho Kho came into Monika's life, her story was already being written by others. Growing up in a remote village of the Gopalpur block in Bihar's Bhagalpur, her future seemed mapped out by tradition: early marriage, limited education, and a life constrained by circumstance. Her hometown was frequently affected by floods and seasonal calamities, making daily life unpredictable and difficult.

Her parents, Vinod Shah and Juda Devi, made a bold decision to bring the family to Delhi in search of stability and better educational opportunities. They, along with her elder sister, shifted to Delhi in 2006, when Monika was just seven years old.

It was during an athletic meet in her school (MCD School, Shakurpur) that Monika's natural athletic ability stood out. Her school's physical education teacher took note of her stamina and endurance and invited her to try Kho Kho. That moment set in motion a transformation that would not only rewrite her own narrative but also inspire hundreds of others like her.

Kho Kho became more than a sport for Monika, it became her identity, her safe space, and her gateway to dreams she didn't know she was allowed to have. She recalls sewing together torn shoes, preserving kits year after year, and practicing relentlessly even when the pressure to quit mounted at home. "There were times I was told to stop playing and get married. I was even beaten for choosing the game over societal norms. But I am very stubborn, Kho Kho kept me going", said Monika.

Through every challenge, be it lack of facilities, financial strain, or emotional setbacks, Kho Kho gave her a reason to wake up early, to push through pain, and to believe in herself. It taught her discipline, leadership, and self-worth. She represented Delhi in the 2010 Sub-Junior Nationals for the first time and went on to play her first Senior Nationals in 2015 held at Maharashtra. She got her first call up to the Indian team in 2019 where she made her debut against Nepal in the Test series held in Bardiya, Nepal. She has remained a mainstay in the national side from there on and was also part of the Indian team that became champions of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in 2024 at New Delhi.

"Kho Kho gave me a purpose when everything around me said I shouldn't have one. It gave me a platform, a profession, and a place in this world, expressed Monika who is now taking the next leap in the sport to become a coach and a technical official. She attended her first course conducted by International Kho Kho Federation in association with Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) from June 2 to June 15, 2025.

That profession was made possible thanks to the support of Kho Kho Federation of India President Mr. Sudhanshu Mittal and General Secretary Mr. MS Tyagi. Understanding her dedication and financial hardships, they offered her a job at the KKFI that allowed her to continue playing, study further, support herself, and give stability to her family, all without compromising her passion for the sport. "They never cut my salary, even when I had to travel for matches or exams. Their support changed my life and gave stability to my family," Monika says.

After India became champions of the World Cup, Monica became a household name in her region. The girl who once stitched her own shoes was now receiving standing ovations, media attention, and invitations from across the country. Among the many fans who came to meet her was a young girl who had seen Monika on television and begged her parents to travel four hours just to meet her. That moment, Monika recalls, brought tears to her eyes. "I saw myself in that girl. I realized how powerful dreams can be when they are backed by belief."

In between all of this, Monika completed her graduation from Delhi University's Daulat Ram College in BA Programme and then went on to do her Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed) from Lovely Professional University and Masters of Physical Education (M.P.Ed) from Chandigarh University, where she received a full scholarship under sports quota.

Today, the 26-year-old Monika is more than a player. She is working within the Kho Kho Federation of India, learning new skills to mentor the next generation, managing tournaments, and advocating for the sport's growth. Kho Kho didn't just change Monica's life; it gave her one. A life of meaning, movement, and momentum. And in return, Monika is doing her part in promoting the indigenous game and inspiring youngsters to take up the game.

