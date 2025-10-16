Chelsea coach handed one-game ban for improper conduct in Liverpool win

London, Oct 16 Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has received a one-match ban and an 8,000-pound (10,700 USD) fine after being sent off during his side's Premier League win over Liverpool earlier this month.

The Italian manager was shown a second yellow card by referee Anthony Taylor for leaving his technical area to celebrate with his players following Estevao Willian's 95th-minute winner against the reigning champions.

"It was alleged that the manager acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behavior during the fixture, which led to his dismissal around the 96th minute," the Football Association said in a statement.

Maresca admitted the charge and accepted the standard punishment. The 45-year-old will be absent from the touchline when Chelsea visits Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Assistant coach Willy Caballero is expected to take charge from the sidelines.

This marks Maresca's second touchline suspension since becoming a Premier League manager in June 2024. His first came in April 2025, when he served a ban after receiving a third yellow card of the season while celebrating Pedro Neto's 93rd-minute winner at Fulham.

Maresca will not be in the Chelsea dugout when the Blues travel to the City Ground to face Ange Postecoglou's Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with assistant coach Willy Caballero expected to deputise for the former Leicester City boss.

