Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresco believes having right culture drives the club into new season

London, July 8 The 2024/25 Premier League season will be an important one for the Chelsea Football Club as the West London team will be looking to return to the UEFA Champions League after failing to qualify for two successive seasons.

The appointment of Enzo Maresca is the side’s fifth head coach since 2022 and the fans will be hoping for the Italian to bring in some much needed stability in the team.

The newly appointed coach gave his very first interview since being announced as the new man at the helm and spoke on what his side needs heading into the next season.

"I’m very excited. One of the reasons I’m here is because I’m convinced the squad is very good and full of talent. The most important thing now is we’re able to create the right culture that drives us for the season. I always say the same: if you are able to improve players then you are able to improve the team. So it’s our target to try to improve all of them day by day," said Maresco to the Chelsea media team.

Chelsea had a very poor first half of the 2023/24 Premier League season but change in form saw them make a late dash and ended up finishing above Manchester United at sixth place qualifying for the Europa League but due to United winning the FA Cup final, the Blues were demoted to the Conference League spot.

"Just trust the process, trust the idea, be behind the team. For sure we are going to enjoy the journey. Like at every club, for every manager, it will not be easy because nothing is easy. But for sure we are going to enjoy our journey," added the former Leicester boss.

