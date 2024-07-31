Chelsea sign Danish goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal

London, July 31 Chelsea announced the signing of Danish goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal. The 22-year-old has signed a seven-year contract and joined up with his new teammates during the club's summer tour of the USA.

Jorgensen made 37 appearances across all competitions last season for Villarreal and helped the club to an eighth-place finish in the Spanish top flight.

"This move is a dream come true. I am very excited to have signed for Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world. I can’t wait to get to know everyone and to start playing with all my new teammates," said Jorgensen.

Born in Sweden, Jorgensen joined Villarreal at 15 years old after time in the academies of Swedish clubs GIF Nike and Malmo and Spanish sides Santa Catalina and Penya Arrabal and Mallorca.

After three years in the Spanish club’s youth set up, he was promoted to Villarreal B and made his senior debut against SCR Pena Deportiva in October 2020.

He soon started training regularly with the first-team squad and established himself in the Villarreal B side. In December 2021, he was handed his debut in a 7–1 win over Atletico Sanluqueno in the Copa del Rey.

His La Liga debut followed in January 2023 and ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, Jorgensen secured his place as Villarreal’s number one goalkeeper.

