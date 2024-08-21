Chelsea sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on seven-year deal

London, Aug 21 Chelsea Football Club on Wednesday announced the signing of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, marking a significant boost to their attacking options. The Portugal international has penned a seven-year contract with the Blues, returning to Stamford Bridge after a promising loan stint last season.

Joao expressed his excitement about rejoining Chelsea. "I’m really happy to be back at Chelsea and I can’t wait to get started," Joao said. "I can see some familiar faces from the last time I was here, which is always nice. I loved my time here before and I told my friends and family that I’d love to return to the Premier League one day. To do that with Chelsea is a great feeling and I’m excited to be back."

The 24-year-old Portuguese star first joined Chelsea on loan during the winter transfer window of the 2022/23 season. During his time with the club, Joao made an impact by scoring four goals in 20 appearances, showcasing his skill and adaptability. His return on a permanent basis promises to bolster Chelsea’s attacking lineup, offering both depth and flexibility to manager Enzo Maresca’s tactical plans.

Joao Felix began his professional journey at Benfica, where his impressive performances caught the eye of Atletico Madrid. In the summer of 2019, he made a high-profile move to Spain, setting a record transfer fee for both clubs involved.

His tenure at Atletico has been marked by notable successes, including winning the La Liga title. On the international stage, Joao has earned 41 caps for Portugal since his debut in 2019.

