Chennai Grandmasters 2025 opens with blockbuster clash between Arjun Erigaisi, Awonder Liang

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 5 : The third edition of Chennai Grandmasters 2025, India's most prestigious classical chess tournament, kicks off on Wednesday at Chennai, with a marquee opening round clash between world number five Arjun Erigaisi and American prodigy Awonder Liang.

The nine-round, ten-day event, featuring 19 top Grandmasters and an International Master from India and around the world, will run until August 15, offering a total prize pool of Rs 1 Crore and valuable International Chess Federation (FIDE) Circuit points, as per a press release.

Now in its third edition, the tournament is organised by MGD1 and split into two elite round-robin sections, Masters and Challengers, each comprising 10 players. All matches begin daily at 3:00 PM IST, with the final round scheduled for 1:00 PM IST.

This year's Masters field includes a powerful mix of global and Indian talent. Alongside Erigaisi and Liang, the opening round will see top-seeded Dutch GM Anish Giri face American GM Ray Robson. At the same time, Vidit Gujrathi, Vincent Keymer, Nihal Sarin, and others are all set for high-stakes matchups.

Round 1 - Masters Pairings

-Arjun Erigaisi vs Awonder Liang

-Anish Giri vs Ray Robson

-Vidit Gujrathi vs Jorden Van Foreest

-Vincent Keymer vs Nihal Sarin

-Pranav V vs Karthikeyan Murali

The Challengers section features a highly competitive lineup of experienced Grandmasters and emerging Indian talent. Round 1 will see Indian stars clash in some exciting matchups.

Round 1 - Challengers Pairings

-Leon Luke Mendonca vs Harshavardhan GB

-Abhimanyu Puranik vs Adhiban Baskaran

-Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Iniyan Pa

-Dronavalli Harika vs Diptayan Ghosh

-Pranesh M vs Aryan Chopra

The section winner will take home Rs 7 Lakhs and secure a direct berth in the 2026 Masters, reinforcing the tournament's commitment to nurturing India's next generation of Grandmasters.

Since its inception, the Chennai Grandmasters has played a pivotal role in the Indian chess ecosystem, notably serving as a launchpad for Gukesh D, who won the inaugural edition in 2023 and used it to climb toward the Candidates and the World Championship match. Last year, Aravindh Chithambaram secured the title in a dramatic finish.

