Chennai organise 'India Virtual Marathon' to save water 

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 3 : 'The India Virtual Marathon' was held in Chennai city early morning on Sunday.

The virtual marathon race commenced at Alcott Memorial and concluded at MRC Nagar in Chennai. It started at 5:00 AM and ended at 7:30 AM. The 'India Virtual Marathon' consisted of three sections; 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km.

The Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) organised this virtual marathon named 'Neerathon’ to spread awareness to save water resources in the country. IPA started a water awareness festival where they take many initiatives to preserve water.

Many people joined the marathon to 'run for water' in the early morning today.

IPA National President Gurmit Singh Arora also participated in the marathon and said that we should "conserve, reserve, reclaim" our water resources.

“Currently our population has crossed 1.43 billion and we are 17.35 per cent of the world’s population but we have only 4 per cent of fresh water of the world. We all know that 75 per cent of water goes for agriculture and if there is a shortage of water there will be a shortage of food, so we all must conserve, reserve, and reclaim our water used water to make sure that we make a country water positive. We appeal to everybody to save water," Gurmit Singh Arora said.

