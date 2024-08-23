Chennai Pro Championship 2024: Dhruv Sheoran shoots 67 to emerge joint leader along with Manu Gandas on day 3

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], August 23 : Gurugram's Dhruv Sheoran shot a brilliant five-under 67 to move up two spots and emerge joint leader at a total of 13-under 203 on day three of the Chennai Pro Championship 2024 being played at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course in Chennai.

Manu Gandas, who like Sheoran, also hails from the DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, signed for a four-under 68 to share the lead for the third day running.

Pune's Rohan Dhole Patil, the co-leader at the halfway stage, struck a 71 to end the day in third place at 10-under 206.

Faridabad's Abhinav Lohan (69) and Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain (70) were tied for fourth at eight-under 208.

Dhruv Sheoran (69-67-67), who was overnight third and one off the lead, posted a second consecutive 67 to make his move on Thursday. Dhruv carried forward the momentum from round two where he had gone bogey-free.

After one birdie on the front-nine, the 29-year-old Sheoran, a two-time winner on the PGTI Feeder Tour, produced a moment of magic when he holed out his second shot with a terrific punch shot from close to the trees to sink an eagle on the Par-4 10th hole.

Dhruv, currently 23rd in the PGTI Ranking, then got on a run with his putter sinking three 12-feet birdies on the 13th, 14th and 17th. His only blemish of the round was the bogey on the 15th.

Dhruv, searching for his maiden win on the PGTI, said, "I was focusing on one shot at a time and not getting too ahead of myself. The key was staying in the moment. I recently changed something in my putting that helped me put up good scores yesterday and today.

"My flawless second round on Wednesday really lifted my confidence. It gave me the much-needed momentum. Today, I stuck to the same gameplan as I did in round two," Dhruv added.

Manu Gandas (67-68-68), the co-leader on the first two days, continued at the top of the pack as a result of his 68 that featured six birdies and two bogeys. Manu, currently second on the PGTI Order of Merit and looking for his ninth professional win, made a number of quality up and downs for birdies even as he struggled with his ball-striking.

Gandas said, "It was once again an inconsistent round. I made quite a few mistakes and my putting was not up to the mark. I had three-putts on two occasions. The tee shots and approach shots weren't up to my expectations either."

"Importantly, I hung in there and scrambled well around the greens to keep myself in contention. The up and downs for birdies towards the end helped me get back into rhythm. I'll look to use my knowledge of this course to good advantage going into the final round," Gandas further said.

Chennai-based professional S Prasanth was placed tied 49th at four-over 220.

