Chennai Test against South Africa now a very memorable match for me, says Sneh Rana

New Delhi, July 22 Sneh Rana breaks into laughter when told that it has been over ten years since she made her international cricket debut for India in January 2014, on the back of two impressive domestic seasons for Punjab. At 30, Sneh has played 27 ODIs and 23 T20Is but is now more of an integral figure for India in Test matches.

Even as the white-ball side is turning out in Sri Lanka for the Women’s Asia Cup, Sneh’s figures of 8-77 and 2-111 in the ten-wicket win over South Africa are still fresh in memory. Her spell of 8-77 in the first innings made Sneh only the third bowler to bag an eight-wicket haul in women's Tests.

Two more wickets in the second innings fetched her another record, apart from the Player of the Match honour: to become just the second Indian bowler to take a ten-wicket match haul in women’s Tests after Jhulan Goswami.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Sneh talks about Chennai Test a part of her special memory, her international career, how doing her best in Mumbai Test against Australia gave her satisfaction, bouncing back after being on the sidelines and more.

Q. Has your excellent performance from Chennai Test sunk in or are you still processing it?

A. The Chennai Test against South Africa has now become a very memorable match for me. After a gap of 6-7 months, I got a chance to play Test match cricket, and for me to then put out a performance like that for my team, it was a dream come true moment for any bowler. As a spinner, I am very happy that I achieved all these feats. When so much of hard work yields great results, it feels awesome.

Q. There was this situation where Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus made impressive fightback for South Africa in a tough situation. Can you talk about how India fought back with the ball in the second innings?

A. No doubt, when they came to play in the second innings, their partnership was building. So, credit also goes to their batters, as although they don't play so much Test cricket in their country, they made such a good comeback in the second innings. When that partnership was building, we bowlers were continuously talking about how to break it, because we were trying to get them all out.

So, it wasn't difficult, as such. Plus, there was no pressure either, because we believed in each other that, ‘Yes, we can do it’. During the breaks, we were talking to our coach (Amol Muzumdar), who was giving us such positive feedback that we were getting more motivation to do it. As such, it wasn't that difficult, and we were very confident (to win the game).

Q. You have completed ten years of playing international cricket. How has been this journey for you?

A. Frankly speaking, my journey has been a roller coaster. I made my international debut in 2014, then in 2016, I was out due to (knee) injury. Then after five years, I came back into international cricket. It was not an easy task for me. There were ups and downs in my journey. But I am happy that I have got the opportunity to represent India.

In my mind, there is always that India jersey, and when that flag goes high, that is my motivation to play for the country. When I made my debut in 2014, that was in my mind. When I came back in 2021, that was my motivation, as it was the only thing in mind. I always think that whenever I get an opportunity, I should do my best for my country, and by God's grace, it happens.

Q. Can you talk about a match which made you feel like you belonged to playing cricket at the international level?

A. Till now, there are many memorable moments – like when you make your debut, that is the most priceless moment. But I would like to talk about the Test match we played against Australia in December 2023 (where she picked seven wickets and played a handy knock as a nightwatcher). Australia is one of the strongest teams in the world, and when you play against the strongest competitor, you want to do your best against that best team.

So, that was the best moment for me. That performance gave me another kind of confidence, and very great satisfaction because when you fight against yourself and face a lot of challenges, you always get that feeling to do well for your team and country. When your best comes against the best team in the world, that is the biggest satisfaction ever and nothing comes close to it.

Q. What has been the biggest source of joy for you while playing Test cricket for India?

A. The best thing for me is that you always have time to make a comeback in the game. As a spinner, I am always aware that you have to bowl your spells without a break, which brings more opportunities to pick wickets by showcasing your talent, effort and variations. Plus, there is enough time for thinking and reading the game of your opponent well.

On that basis, you can make certain plans. In Test cricket, the good thing is you get a lot of think about the game, and can always change your plans, apart from your patience being tested. Like, if plan A is not working, you can go to plan B. If plan B is not working, then you can go to plan C.

Q. Can you talk about the influence Nooshin Al Khadeer has on you, especially in your resurgence when away from international cricket?

A. Nooshin di is a person who has supported me when I was at my lowest point. So when I made a comeback for the railways team, I was fortunate enough that she was there. She has guided me in such a way that I can sit in front and talk to you. Also, she has been one of the best spinners of her time, and an off-spinner too. I got to learn a lot of skills from her, as she knows my specifics.

She tells me very well how I can use my skills against any batter, whoever it is. She has helped me over the years with my consistency. However, my performances have come out and whatever consistency I'm getting, she has played a very big role in my journey. She's my go-to person whenever I need a pump or right guidance in my life.

Let me share one such incident - After 2016, when I got out of the India team due to a knee injury, I was going through a rough phase. Because I had to come back to the India team, she was the one who called me and guided me so well at that time.

She used to say that I should work on my fitness more, what I should improve in my bowling run-up and told me some technical things. It was all because she wanted me to see again in India colours. So she was the one who motivated me a lot to don it again. I followed and took a lot of help from her, and here I am. So I want to thank her.

Q. What have been the changes you have seen in and towards women’s cricket from the time you debuted for India to now?

A. There's been very vast changes in women's cricket. If you talk about 10 years ago, a lot of people didn't even know the names of many women's cricketers – like who Sneh Rana is? I mean, at that time, everyone only knew of Mithali (Raj) di, Jhulan (Goswami) di and Harmanpreet Kaur. But the change came after the 2017 World Cup, when India played the World Cup final.

We can see now that when we go to play in any part of the world, so many people come to motivate us. So many spectators come, who know everyone's name, and know everything about each and every player’s skills, which is the biggest change.

The second change is pay equality, which wasn't there before. We are so thankful to the BCCI that they have equalised our pay with the men’s team - so that's also a big change. Now you'll see that parents allow their kids to go and pursue this game.

Previously, parents were afraid to send their kids to sports. It’s something we've heard and have been through this. If you talk about 10-12 years ago, parents would say, ‘No, there's nothing in sports’. Now they say, ‘Go, you have a career in sports’, which shows that changing their mentality has also been a major change.

Q. How do you feel when people recognise her as an India player, either in person or via social media?

A. Everyone likes it when you have someone who knows about you. When you work so hard and reach this level after so many struggles, it becomes a very good moment when someone comes to you and say, ‘Oh, are you Sneh Rana?’ or ‘Oh, are you this or that?’ for a particular player.

So it feels really great, and in this, the media has a very big role, as all of this is happening because of them. If the media doesn't promote us or any sport, then I don't think so much promotion of women’s cricket would have been possible.

Q. How would you like to be remembered once playing days are over?

A. I have always wanted to be remembered and known as a cricketer. But I also want to be remembered for how were you as a human being at that time. Like, how did you help your teammates or how was your behaviour with all the people around you in the team? I want to be remembered for that.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor