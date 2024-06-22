Chennaiyin FC extend contract of forward Connor Shields

Chennai, June 22 Connor Shields has signed a contract extension with Chennaiyin FC that will keep the skilled forward at the club till 2025.

Shields joined the Marina Machans from Motherwell FC in 2023. Since then he has played a total of 27 matches for the team in all competitions, scoring five goals and registering four assists.

"I am thrilled to extend my stay at Chennaiyin FC. The support from the fans, working with the gaff and everything that is being done for the upcoming season makes it even more exciting. I look forward to contributing all I have," commented Shields after committing to the club for another year.

The 26-year-old forward from Scotland has become an integral part of the team's front line and has played a crucial role in its success on many occasions. Head coach Owen Coyle expresses confidence in Shields' abilities to continue playing for the team in the upcoming season.

"Absolutely delighted to have Connor Shields back. After how well Connor did last year within the club and has played a year. Pace, power, adaptable, plays a number of positions and an outstanding lad as well. Very highly regarded by his teammates and his qualities really shone through for us. So, it's great news for the club to have Connor back and an Outstanding ability, a fantastic crosser of the ball. Can score a goal, create a goal and we're delighted to have him back," Coyle commented on the extension.

Shields made 21 appearances for the club in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season and looks to deliver quality performances for the team in the upcoming season as well.

The forward's presence in Chennaiyin FC will continue to boost the team's offensive prowess, with his anticipated pivotal role likely to bring significant quality and energy to their performance on the field.

