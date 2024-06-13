Chennaiyin FC name former India midfielder Noel Wilson as assistant coach

Chennai, June 13 Chennaiyin FC have appointed former India midfielder Noel Wilson as the assistant coach for their first team ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The 44-year-old from Bengaluru has reunited with head coach Owen Coyle. The dynamic coaching duo has previously worked together at Jamshedpur FC where they guided the team to its first-ever ISL League Winners’ Shield in 2022. Wilson has replaced Raman Vijayan.

“It’s always an honour and privilege to be a part of Chennaiyin FC. A club which has won 2 ISL Championships and other achievements. I am looking forward to working with Chennaiyin FC to achieve the goal of the club to win games and trophies,” Wilson expressed his excitement at joining the Marina Machans.

Wilson was also the head coach of Jamshedpur FC’s reserve team and helped them register some impressive performances in the second division of the I-League as well as other tournaments. He has also served as the head coach of South United FC and Ozone FC.

With an impressive track record and extensive experience as both a player and coach, Wilson adds vast knowledge and expertise to the Chennaiyin coaching team.

"We are delighted to welcome Noel Wilson to Chennaiyin's coaching staff. With his deep knowledge of the game and wealth of experience, he is a great addition to our team. We are confident that he will play a crucial role in helping us achieve our goals at the club," commented Ekansh Gupta, vice president of Chennaiyin FC.

As a player, Wilson has represented the Blue Tigers on several occasions and was also part of the Indian side that won the bronze medal at the 1999 South Asian Games. He has played for renowned clubs like Mohun Bagan, Churchill Brothers and Mohammedan SC.

