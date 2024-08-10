"Cherry on the cake": Sreejesh on being named India's flagbearer for Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Paris [France], August 10 : Legendary Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who bowed out of international hockey with another Paris Olympics bronze medal to his name, said on Saturday that being named as the country's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony of the marquee event is a "cherry on the cake".

After clinching the bronze medal in men's hockey at the Paris Olympics 2024, the Indian men's hockey team arrived at New Delhi Airport on Saturday morning. But PR Sreejesh and Amit Rohidas are among the players staying back in Paris for the closing ceremony.

Speaking toat the India House, Sreejesh said, "It is cherry on the cake (being chosen as flag-bearer). It is my last tournament, last Olympics and I am going out with a medal. Now, I have been chosen to be the flag-bearer. One cannot demand anything more than this."

On his interactions with Tokyo 2020 gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and other athletes at the India House, Sreejesh said, "We often share jokes and good moments. Neeraj told me we could not get the national anthem played in Paris for India. But I told him that everything happens for a reason."

Earlier on Thursday, a brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and effortless saves by PR Sreejesh secured a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium, earning India the bronze medal.

Playing in an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team added a fourth medal to their tally at the Paris Olympics, overcoming a 0-1 deficit after the first quarter.

Sreejesh, who was playing his last game for India, was overcome with emotion as the rest of the team joined him to celebrate this momentous occasion in Indian hockey history.

India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years, since the 1972 Munich Games.

Under the guidance of coach Craig Fulton, India created history by securing back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') were enough to seal the victory. Marc Miralles (18') was the lone goal-scorer for Spain.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced the nomination of goalkeeper Sreejesh as the joint flagbearer with pistol shooter Manu Bhaker at the Closing Ceremony of the ongoing Paris Olympics.

IOA President PT Usha said Sreejesh was both an emotional and popular choice within the IOA leadership, including the Chef de Mission Gagan Narang, and the entire Indian contingent.

"Sreejesh has served Indian hockey in particular and Indian sport in general admirably through more than two decades," Usha was quoted by the IOA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor