Chess arbiter has to do detective work as well: Olympiad's Dy Chief Arbiter Gopakumar

Chennai, June 8 A chess arbiter's work is not just pairing but also includes some detective work as well, says India's top arbiter and the Deputy Arbiter for the 44th Chess Olympiad, S.Gopakumar.

The first Indian to be selected as the Deputy Chief Arbiter for the Chess Olympiad, Gopakumar, 41, was the first arbiter to detect a player cheating using an electronic device way back in 2006.

"I found a Bluetooth device fitted in the cap worn by a player. He was getting outside assistance to make the moves. The player was frisked when the device was found," Gopakumar told .

As part of detecting a cheating player, his game moves will be compared with the moves suggested by various chess engines, he added.

According to him, at the upcoming Olympiad there will be several scanners to check whether a player is in possession of any electronic devices to prevent cheating. There will be 5/6 points of checking at the venue.

It is difficult to define the role of a chess arbiter as it includes pairing, deciding whether a game is in a draw position, checking the chess clocks, whether the players write their moves in their scoresheets, preventing cheating and other activities.

A Junior Warrant Officer in the Indian Air Force

