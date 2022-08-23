Chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa leading a "chess ascetic's" life
Chennai, Aug 23 Five wins, two draws and one loss against the world chess champion, Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, is the playing record of 17-year-old Indian GM R. Praggnanandhaa, says father Rameshbabu in a humble and matter-of-fact manner.
On Monday, Praggnanandhaa took the chess world by storm, defeating Carlsen in the FTX Crypto Cup, the second major on the Champions Chess Tour to finish runner-up in the strong tournament.
It is a sort of an ascetic's life that the young Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa and his elder sister Woman GM
