Chess World Cup: 18-yr-old Praggnanandhaa takes lead against Caruana
By IANS | Published: August 21, 2023 08:39 PM 2023-08-21T20:39:22+5:30 2023-08-21T20:40:06+5:30
Chennai, Aug 21 India’s 18-year-old Grandmaster (GM) R. Praggnanandhaa (ELO 2,707) took lead in the tie-break of FIDE ...
Chennai, Aug 21 India’s 18-year-old Grandmaster (GM) R. Praggnanandhaa (ELO 2,707) took lead in the tie-break of FIDE World Cup semifinal by defeating American GM Fabiano Caruana (2,782) at Baku, Azerbaijan, on Monday.
After drawing the first two tie-break games, the Indian slayed Caruana, the world No. 3 by rating. Praggnanandhaa is now just a draw away from entering the final where he would cross swords against world No. 1 and former world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app