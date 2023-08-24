Chess World Cup 2023 Final: Magnus Carlsen beats India’s Praggnanandhaa

R Praggnanandhaa has lost the Chess World Cup Final in tie-breakers against world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. The Indian fought hard but lost the first game in the tie-breaker.

In the second game, they decided to shake hands after the first 10 minutes. Carlsen, the winner of the contest, will take home $1,10,000 while runner-up Praggnanandhaa takes home $80,000. This is Carlsen's, a five-time Chess World Championship winner, first World Cup title.