Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Magnus Carlsen to another draw to take final to tiebreaks
By IANS | Published: August 23, 2023 06:46 PM 2023-08-23T18:46:14+5:30 2023-08-23T18:50:18+5:30
Baku (Azerbaijan), Aug 23 India's Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa held World No.1 Magnus Carlsen to a second successive draw ...
Baku (Azerbaijan), Aug 23 India's Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa held World No.1 Magnus Carlsen to a second successive draw in their two-game final in the FIDE World Cup here on Wednesday, taking the summit clash into the tiebreaker.
Praggnanandhaa, who had played out a draw with white pieces on Tuesday, held the Norwegian five-time World Champion in Classical Chess to another draw, this time with black pieces.
It was a quiet draw as Carlsen could not gain much advantage despite playing with white pieces.
The final will now be decided on Thursday via rapid chess tiebreak games.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app