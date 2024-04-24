Chess world title challenger D Gukesh attends fan meet in Toronto

Toronto [Canada], April 24 : Young Indian chess player D Gukesh, who recently won the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, attended a fan meet-up in Toronto, Canada.

The 17-year-old Indian on Monday created history as he won the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, becoming the youngest-ever challenger to the world title after an exciting final round in Toronto.

FIDE took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to share some clips of him from a fan meet-up held at Trinity Bellwoods Park, where he interacted with fans, signed autographs and clicked pictures with them.

"Gukesh D, winner of the 2024 #FIDECandidates, at a fan meetup in Trinity Bellwoods Park, Toronto, organised by @ChessbaseIndia! @DGukesh chatted with small kids and answered their questions, signed autographs and happily smiled for selfies!," tweeted FIDE.

