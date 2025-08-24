Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from all forms of Indian cricket

New Delhi, Aug 24 Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, bringing the curtains down on a distinguished career highlighted by the art of batting for a long time in Tests.

“As a little boy from the small town of Rajkot, along with my parents, I set out to aim for the stars; and dreamt to be a part of the Indian cricket team. Little did I know then that this game would give me so much - invaluable opportunities, experiences, purpose, love, and above all a chance to represent my state and this great nation.

“Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket,” wrote Pujara in a heartfelt post on his social media.

Pujara bows out as India’s eighth-highest run-scorer in Tests, amassing 7,195 runs in 103 games at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and 35 fifties. In an era of attacking batters swarming Tests, Pujara succeeded with his methods - of grinding down attacks with sheer grit, immense patience and then feasting on them to get runs for his team.

"I would like to thank the BCCI, and Saurashtra Cricket Association for the opportunity and support through my cricket career. Am equally grateful to all the teams, franchises and counties I have been able to represent over the years. I wouldn't have made it this far without the invaluable guidance of my mentors, coaches and spiritual guru to them I shall always remain indebted," he added.

On his Test debut against Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in October 2010, Pujara came in ahead of Rahul Dravid at number three and made an excellent 72 in a tricky chase to help India win. He also played five ODIs for India.

What will be a bright moment in Pujara’s stellar Test career will be him facing 1258 balls while making 521 runs and playing a defining role to become the Man of the Series in India’s maiden Test series triumph in Australia in 2018/19. He was also there when India won the unforgettable 2020/21 Test series in Australia and at home in 2023.

“A big thank you to all my teammates, support staff, net bowlers, analysts, logistics team, umpires, ground staff, scorers, media personnel and all those who tirelessly work behind the scenes to enable us to compete and play this game we love.

“To my sponsors, partners and management team - I truly appreciate your loyalty and belief in me over the years, and for looking after my off-field activites. The game has taken me to places across the globe - and the passionate support and energy of the fans has always been a constant. I have been humbled by the wishes and motivation wherever I have played and will always remain grateful," added Pujara.

Though Pujara was out of the Indian team after the loss in the 2023 World Test Championship Final to Australia at The Oval, his foray into cricket commentary, including during the 2-2 drawn series in England, means fans will have more chances to hear his impactful insights whenever India plays Test matches.

"And ofcourse none of all this would have been possible or meaningful without the innumerable sacrifices and steadfast support of my family - my parents, my wife Puja, my daughter Aditi; my in-laws and the rest of my extended family - who have made this journey truly worth it. I look forward to the next phase of my life, spending more time with and prioritizing them. Thank you for all the love and support!" concluded Pujara.

