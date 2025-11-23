Chhattisgarh CM congratulates Indian women's blind team on T20 World Cup win

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 23 : Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo congratulated the Indian blind women's team on winning the inaugural edition of the Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind on Sunday.

India, led by Deepika TC, defeated Nepal by seven wickets in the tournament final in Colombo.

The Chhattisgarh CM congratulated India's blind women's cricket team, saying that they have made the entire nation proud.

"I congratulate the Indian team who has made the entire nation proud," Vishnu Deo said while speaking to reporters.

In the match, after choosing to bowl first, India's attack delivered an excellent performance, restricting Nepal to 114/5 in 20 overs with disciplined lines and lengths. In response, India's batters cruised through the chase, bringing up 100 runs within the first 10 overs. Opener Phula Saren led the charge with a match-winning 44 off 27 balls, featuring four boundaries, guiding India to the target in the 13th over. Karuna K also played a key role with a brisk 42 from 27 deliveries. Saren's outstanding knock earned her the Player of the Match award.

Following the historic victory, captain Deepika TC expressed immense pride in the team's achievement, emphasising the collective hard work that went into securing the title.

"We are very proud and it is a huge win. Our entire team worked very hard. It is a very strong team and other teams are afraid of playing with us. We are even ready to play with the men's team." Deepika TC said after winning the match.

In the T20 World Cup for the Blind, India delivered a stellar performance, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament to clinch the title. They began their campaign with a commanding victory over Sri Lanka. Against Australia, India won by 57 runs after the visitors fell short of the 293-run target. India then overcame Pakistan, successfully chasing 136 runs in just 10.2 overs. In the semifinal, they defeated Australia by nine wickets and capped off their campaign with a dominant win over Nepal to lift the trophy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor