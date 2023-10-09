"Children are our future": says Nita Ambani while announcing Reliance's partnership with OVEP

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : The chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani announced the partnership of Reliance with the Olympics Values Education Programme (OVEP) in Navi Mumbai on Monday. The new partnership will provide education Programmes to 250 million school-going children in India.

While speaking to the press during the announcement Nita Ambani said that the Reliance group is looking forward to partnering with OVEP.

She added that sport is the biggest unifier and children learn as much in the playgrounds as they do in the classrooms.

Nita Ambani said that the tie-up will help to provide education to 250 million school-going children in India and they will also be going to the remotest villages in India.

Ambani further added that the partnership will provide knowledge about discipline, healthier, fitter, and ethical lifestyles to the children.

Concluding her statement, Nita Ambani said that children are the future of India and they will give them the right to education and the right to play.

"We are really looking forward to this partnership with OVEP. As a teacher, I believe sport is the biggest unifier and children learn as much in the playgrounds as they do in the classrooms and OVEP bring both sports and education together. With this partnership, we hope to positively impact the 250 million school-going children in India reaching out to the remotest villages in India. Giving them knowledge about discipline, healthier, fitter, and ethical lifestyles I think children are our future and we need to give them the right to education and the right to play," Nita Ambani said while announcing Reliance's partnership with Olympics Values Education Programme.

In the Asian Games, India finished in fourth position on the Asian Games medal table with its best-ever medal tally of 107 medals. Out of this record haul, 12 medals were won by the Reliance Foundation supported athletes, who made a significant contribution to the overall success of the Indian contingent at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation congratulated Team India for making the country proud at the Asian Games.

The Indian contingent bagged a record 107 medals - 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze - in Hangzhou, surpassing their previous best, set at 2018 Jakarta.

