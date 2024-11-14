Chile manager Gareca seeking fresh start against Peru

Santiago, Nov 14 Chile manager Ricardo Gareca has expressed hope that Friday's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Peru will mark a "fresh start" for his beleaguered side.

Chile is currently last in the 10-team South American qualifying group and desperately needs to win the clash at Lima's Estadio Monumental to revive its hopes of a berth at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"This is an important time and we need to start winning," Gareca told reporters on Wednesday.

"I know what we're playing for, we all know it. Yes, we have to get results, we're in a very complicated situation and so is Peru," he added.

Chile currently has just five points from 10 qualifiers and trails ninth-placed Peru by one point.

The clash will mark Gareca's first visit to Lima as a manager since he ended a seven-year spell in charge of Peru's national team in July 2022, reports Xinhua.

Another subplot will be the return of midfielder Arturo Vidal to La Roja's national squad after a 14-month absence.

"We believe that it is a good moment for him to come back given everything that has happened," Gareca said.

The Argentine coach said that his first meeting with Vidal "was normal", despite Vidal's fierce criticism of Gareca on social media over the past year.

"We were able to talk and we both agreed that the national team is above everything and we came to an agreement," he added.

The top six teams in the South American group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup, while the seventh-ranked side will advance to an intercontinental playoff.

