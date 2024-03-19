China Masters 2024: Kartikey Gulshan Kumar sails into second round

Shenzhen [China], March 19 : India's Kartikey Gulshan Kumar made his place in the second round of the China Masters 2024 men's singles event on Tuesday.

The 108th in the badminton rankings, Kumar defeated Australia's world No. 161 player Ricky Tang 21-18, 21-8 in a match that lasted for 37 minutes in his round of 64 clash.

The Indian badminton player was behind 10-6 in the first game. However, Kumar quickly regained control and followed up with a clinical performance in the second game.

Kumar will compete in the second round of the BWF Super 100 tournament against higher-ranked Indonesian Shesar Hiren Rhustavito, world No. 88. Kumar has yet to beat Rhustavito in two matches, but he will be confident after winning the Sri Lanka International Challenge last month.

On Tuesday, Saneeth Dayanand Shimoga of India played his men's singles qualifying match, as did Rohith Mohankumar and Riduvarshini Ramasamy of India in mixed doubles.

Shimoga, 21, battled to overcome Ireland's Luca Zhou 19-21, 21-9, 21-12 in 52 minutes in his opening match of the day, and then beat Malaysia's Ken Wei Keane Chok 21-11, 21-10 in 28 minutes. Shimoga will face Thailand's Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul in the 64th round.

Mohankumar and Ramasamy were eliminated from the mixed doubles main draw after losing 21-9, 21-8 in 27 minutes to Shang Yi Chen and Lin Fang Ling.

India's 18-year-old Ayush Shetty, seeded second in the men's singles, won a first-round bye and will face either Japan's Koshiro Moriguchi or Macau's Pui Pang Fong in the round of 32 on Wednesday. India's Raghu Mariswamy will also begin in the second round.

