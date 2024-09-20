China Open: Malvika Bansod loses to Akane Yamaguchi in QF

Changzhou, Sep 20 India's rising badminton star, Malvika Bansod’s impressive run at the BWF China Open came to an end on Friday, as she lost to Japan's world no. 8 Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals.

Yamaguchi secured a straight-game victory, defeating Bansod 21-10, 21-16 in just 35 minutes.

Despite the loss, the 22-year-old Bansod had a remarkable journey in the prestigious Super 1000 tournament. Ranked 43rd in the world, she became only the third Indian woman to reach a Super 1000 quarterfinal, following in the footsteps of legends PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.

Bansod's quarterfinal berth was sealed after a stunning victory over Scotland’s Kristy Gilmour in a nail-biting three-game match, winning 21-17, 19-21, 21-16.

Earlier in the tournament, she had shocked Paris Olympics bronze medallist Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia.

