China Open: Malvika makes first BWF Super 1000 quarterfinal

Changzhou (China), Sep 19 Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod continued her impressive run at the China Open by advancing to her first-ever BWF Super 1000 quarterfinal after a win over Scotland’s Kristy Gilmour.

In a hard-fought contest lasting over an hour, world no 43 Malvika, overcame Gilmour in a thrilling three-game match, winning 21-17, 19-21, 21-16. This marked a milestone for the 22-year-old, as she progressed to the quarterfinals of a prestigious Super 1000 event for the first time in her career.

"This is the biggest achievement of my life so far. I had dreamt about making it to the quarters, and now I’m here, part of the top 8. It’s a great feeling,” Malvika quoted by Olympics.com.

Reflecting on the challenging match, Malvika added, "There was a lot of drift, which made it difficult to control the shuttle, especially in the second and final game. But I’m glad I managed to hold on, and I’m thankful for the support I received."

This victory comes on the heels of another major triumph, as Malvika had stunned the Paris Olympics bronze medallist Indonesian shuttler Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in her second round match.

The Nagpur-born player attributed her success to improvements in her game, particularly her strength and ability to control the shuttle in tricky conditions.

"I’ve been focusing on enhancing my strength, and it’s paying off. In this circuit, especially in Super 500 and 1000 tournaments, you often face top-10 players early on, so physical strength is key," she explained.

Malvika will face two-time world champion and fourth seed, Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the last-eight contest. "I’ve come close to beating her before. I’m in good form, and I hope to cross the line this time. I’ll give my best and hope for the best," she signed off.

