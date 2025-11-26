China reach India for FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup

Chennai (T.N.), Nov 26 China have arrived in Chennai for their highly anticipated campaign at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025. Their arrival means all 24 teams are now in India, completing the final preparations for this esteemed international tournament.

China will be making their debut at the Junior World Cup and aim to make a strong impression in their first appearance by putting their best foot forward. Placed in Pool C alongside Japan, New Zealand, and Argentina, China will open their campaign on November 28 against New Zealand in Chennai, aiming to start their historic journey on a positive note.

Speaking on their arrival, China coach Yongxin Cui said, “It’s our first time in this tournament, so we are honoured to be here, and it’s also proof that we as a nation are growing in hockey. We want to focus on the present and take it one game at a time, and we will try to give our best in every match. We want our players to treasure every opportunity they get, regardless of the result, as we focus on process more than results.”

A whole lot of teams made their way to India for the prestigious tournament, as Malaysia, Egypt, Namibia, England, South Africa, and New Zealand arrived in Chennai. Furthermore, on Tuesday, Japan and Chile arrived in Chennai, while Spain and Austria touched down in Madurai to kick-start their final preparations.

With the prestigious tournament set to run from November 28 to December 10, each team brings its own ambition, history, and expectation as the global hockey fraternity converges in India for the biggest Junior World Cup edition in the history of the sport.

Hosts India are in Pool A, alongside Chile, Oman, and Switzerland. India will begin their campaign against Chile on November 28 in Chennai, followed by matches against Oman on November 29 and Switzerland on December 2.

