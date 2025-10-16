China sweep men's and women's team finals to claim double gold at the 28th Asian Table Tennis Championships in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), [India], October 16 : China once again underlined its dominance in world table tennis, completing a sensational double by capturing both the men's and women's team championships in commanding style. The victories not only reinforced China's unrivalled depth and consistency across genders but also showcased the nation's next generation of stars rising to the occasion against their regional rivals, as per a release from Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

In the men's team final, China swept aside Hong Kong (China) with an emphatic 3-0 victory, demonstrating precision, power, and composure in every match.

World No. 1 Lin Shidong gave China the perfect start, dismantling Wong Chun Ting 11-8, 11-4, 11-4 in a one-sided affair. Lin's aggressive forehand play and rapid transitions kept Wong constantly under pressure, setting the tone for the rest of the tie.

No. 2 Wang Chuqin then delivered a spirited performance against Chan Baldwin, overcoming moments of resistance to prevail 12-10, 11-9, 5-11, 14-12. After dropping the third game, Wang dug deep in the fourth, saving multiple game points before sealing the victory with trademark backhand precision and emotional fist pumps that fired up the crowd.

Closing out the tie, No. 7 Liang Jingkun showcased his experience and mental strength, defeating Yiu Kwan Go 13-11, 11-6, 12-10. Liang's consistency in the rallies and ability to produce clutch points at key moments ensured China's clean sweep, sparking jubilant celebrations on the bench.

Their women stood unshakable at the summit clash, completing a commanding 3-0 sweep over Japan in the final. The victory not only extended China's extraordinary reign in the sport but also showcased their remarkable depth, adaptability, and poise under pressurequalities that continue to set them apart on the world stage.

The opening rubber between world No. 2 Wang Manyu and Honoka Hashimoto, ranked 11th, was a microcosm of China's resilience. Hashimoto snatched the first game 12-10 through sharp defensive placements and precise counter-blocks, forcing Wang onto the back foot early. Yet Wang quickly recalibrated, shifting from heavy topspin rallies to flatter, quicker attacks that pinned the Japanese defender out of position. From there, her rhythm was unstoppable as she stormed through the next three games 11-3, 11-6, 11-3, securing the all-important first point for China.

Next came Sun Yingsha the undisputed anchor of the Chinese lineup and world No. 1facing Japan's teenage sensation Miwa Harimoto. The match, though ending in straight games of 11-9, 11-5, 11-7, was far from one-sided. Harimoto's fearless shot-making and early-ball countering briefly kept Sun on edge, but the Chinese star's tactical intelligence soon prevailed.

Sun used her trademark quick-fire backhand exchanges and razor-sharp receiving game to neutralise Harimoto's aggression. Her serve variationsalternating between short underspin and sudden fast topspinconsistently forced weak returns, allowing Sun to dictate rallies from the very first stroke.

That 2-0 lead effectively broke Japan's resistance. With every rally, China's authority grew.

The closing rubber featured rising Chinese star Kuai Man against Japan's Hina Hayata, the experienced left-hander known for her creative topspin play. Hayata started brightly, taking the first game 11-8 with sharp cross-court placements that kept Kuai on the move but the momentum shifted dramatically in the second game, where Kuai saved multiple game points to snatch it 12-10a crucial psychological turning point that changed the complexion of the match. Her serve-return precision also improved, breaking up Hayata's rhythm and limiting her trademark wide-angle finishes. Kuai closed out the next two games 11-6, 11-9, sealing both the match and the championship in emphatic style.

On India's performance, Kamlesh Mehta, Secretary General, TTFI, said, "India participated in both men and women, and in men they ranked sixth, in women, they were eighth."

"India has qualified in both men and women for the London World Table Tennis Championship 2026," he added.

"It was very well done...we congratulate our players," Sheikha Hayat Al Khalifa told ANI, Acting Regional Vice-President, Asian Table Tennis Union.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor