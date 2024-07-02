China's junior badminton team honours late teammate Zhang with an emotional victory

Beijing, July 2 In a heartfelt tribute, the Chinese badminton team overcame South Korea 3-1 in the mixed team final at the 2024 Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Indonesia on Tuesday, reclaiming the title after six long years. The emotional ceremony saw the entire team ascend the podium with a jersey of their recently deceased teammate, Zhang Zhijie, a promising 17-year-old badminton star.

Zhang tragically passed away on Sunday. During China's final group stage match of the championships against Japan, he suddenly collapsed on the court and was later pronounced dead in hospital. His untimely death has sparked a wave of grief among Chinese fans and a broader discussion on emergency response for athletes, reports Xinhua.

Tuesday's final saw Chen Fanshutian and Liu Jiayue secure the victory for China in the women's doubles, defeating their South Korean counterparts 21-16, 22-20.

As the game approached its concluding points, cameras poignantly captured Zhang's jersey draped over the Chinese support bench, a silent yet powerful tribute. At the award ceremony, the Chinese team, bearing Zhang's jersey, took to the podium with tear-streaked faces and eyes red from crying. They received a standing ovation from their opponents.

On Chinese social media, tributes for Zhang poured in from numerous players. Olympic women's singles champion Chen Yufei shared a photo of the team on the podium, captioned, "We are together, and you are the champion."

Former Olympic and world champion Cai Yun expressed his sorrow, stating, "The news is deeply heartbreaking. The Chinese badminton team has lost a talented youth, and his parents have lost a beloved son forever. May he rest in peace."

Mixed doubles player Zheng Siwei, who shared a team with Zhang in Zhejiang, posted: "I didn't know him well, but from his interviews, one could see the passion and drive of an exceptional athlete. I mourn his loss. I hope this tragedy will prompt the Badminton World Federation, Badminton Asia, and society at large to prioritize life above all in every situation."

The Badminton World Federation also conveyed its condolences via social media, saying, "The BWF is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of rising badminton star Zhang Zhijie. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family, teammates, the Chinese Badminton Association, and the entire badminton community in China."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor